Prime Minister condoles demise of top businessman Ali Habib

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ):Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday expressed grief over the demise of prominent businessman Ali Habib who breathed his last in Karachi earlier in the day.

Remembering late Ali Habib as his "old friend", the prime minister said he was a respected and enterprising businessman who was a member of the Shaukat Khanam Memorial Trust Board.

Besides, he was also helping the incumbent government in an honorary capacity in the Ministry of Commerce, the prime minister wrote on Twitter.

Habib, apart from being chairman of the Indus Motor Company, also headed operations for the House of Habib, a business conglomerate.He was part of the management board of various companies under House of Habib including Thal Limited, Shabbir Tiles & Ceramics Limited, Habib Metropolitan Bank Limited and Metro Habib Cash and Carry Pakistan (Pvt.) Limited.