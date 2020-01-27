UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister, Imran Khan Likely To Launch Ehsaas' Kifalat Programme On January 31

Prime Minister, Imran Khan is likely to launch the `Kifalat programme' of Ehsaas initiative on January 31 (Friday) aimed to financially empower a total of seven million most deserving women across the country in three phases

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ):Prime Minister, Imran Khan is likely to launch the `Kifalat programme' of Ehsaas initiative on January 31 (Friday) aimed to financially empower a total of seven million most deserving women across the country in three phases.

According to an official of Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Division, a total of 5, 00,000 (five lac) deserving women in 15 districts have been added to the list of beneficiaries of Kifalat programme who will get their award letters soon after the formal launch of this programme.

The award letters will be dispatched to the women in these districts by Pakistan Post.

These women have been identified and registered through National Socio Economic Registry (NSER) Survey going on in the country, the official told APP on Monday.

More women from 57 districts will be enrolled in the Kifalat programe in the second phase while of remaining districts will be added in the third phase.

The official informed that under the supervision of Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection, Dr.

Sania Nishtar, all the arrangements have been finalized to launch this pro-poor initiative initially in 15 districts.

Kifalat programme will achieve the set target of enrolling up to seven million beneficiaries within the year 2020, the official informed.

Around 4.2 million beneficiaries of Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) have already been added to the Kifalat programme while 5, 00,000 more women will be given award letters.

Under Ehsaas Kafalat program, Rs 2,000 will be given to each deserving family per month, for which their saving bank accounts have been opened.

The official informed that the amount will be paid through digital payment system through following the bio metric verification system which will reduce the chances of identity theft and fraudulent withdrawals.

Two banks including Al-Falah Bank and Habib Bank Limited have been designated to pay cash assistance amount to the women.

Ehsaas' Kifalat is the government's safety net programme through which it will give cash stipends to seven million most deserving and poorest women all over the country.

