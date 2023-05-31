Prizes, certificates distributed among successful students of annual exams

UrduPoint.com

A prizes and certificates distribution ceremony among successful students in annual examinations of schools of the Education Department of the DMC South (Lyari and Saddar Zone) was held at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University Lyari and Jamshed Ahmad Khan School Hijrat Colony

Sindh Minister for Women Development Shehla Raza was the chief guest on the occasion. Administrator South Hammad ND Khan, President of PPP District South Khalil Hot, Director Education South Mohammad Raeesi gave away awards and shields to position holders in exams of various classes.

Speaking on the occasion of the distribution, Sindh Minister for Women Development Shehla Raza said it was the dream of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto that education should be free and accessible for all children in the country. "We are determined to complete the mission of our martyred leader", she said.

Shehla Raza said the Pakistan People's Party had not only done significant work for the improvement of schools in Lyari, but also established medical and degree colleges in the name of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University. "I feel very happy to see the provision and promotion of education in line with the requirements of the new age", said Shehla.

The Administrator of South Hammad ND Khan said improvement in the education sector was the top priority of DMC South.

He said that the South municipality had the honor that the number of children studying in its public schools was more than other districts and the reason was due to the environment created in public schools from the beginning to attract more students and provide them quality education.

