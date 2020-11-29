Protest rally against sale of drugs held in Tank

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2020 ) ::All Bettani Youth Movement Sunday hold a protest rally against sale of drugs in the district and demanded of the government to establish police stations in Umer Ada and Dabara areas.

The protest rally was started from Town Hall and culminated at Tank Press Club while the participants were holding placards and banners inscribed with slogans against drugs.

The rally was joined by Tank Awami Itihad President Zaman Bettani, General Secretary Noor Muhammad Tahiri, ANP District GS Usman Bettani, Saraiki Qaumi Tehrik Chairman Mauz Arain, members of Tank Welfare Society Jahangir Shah, Sherpao Advocate, Anar Gul Bettani, Shah Fahad Ansari Advocate, Patu Bettani, Saeed Gul Bettani, Abdullah Nangyal Bettani, Ubaidullah Bettani, Hamdan Bettani and others.

The speakers said that drugs is a curse and destroy the whole society. They demanded of the government to establish two approved police stations in Umer Ada and Dabara areas and eight check posts in different areas of the district.

Addressing the protesters, DSP Headquarters Iqbal Baloch paid tribute to the youth of Bettani tribe for raising voice against drugs. He said that police have taken all the needed steps to eliminate drugs from the society and elements involved in drug trade and peddling would be brought to court of law.

He said that elimination of drugs from society was impossible without the cooperation of people and stressed for support of civil society in this regard.

He said that paperwork has been completed for establishment of police stations in the said areas.