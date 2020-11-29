UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Protest Rally Against Sale Of Drugs Held In Tank

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 29th November 2020 | 05:40 PM

Protest rally against sale of drugs held in Tank

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2020 ) ::All Bettani Youth Movement Sunday hold a protest rally against sale of drugs in the district and demanded of the government to establish police stations in Umer Ada and Dabara areas.

The protest rally was started from Town Hall and culminated at Tank Press Club while the participants were holding placards and banners inscribed with slogans against drugs.

The rally was joined by Tank Awami Itihad President Zaman Bettani, General Secretary Noor Muhammad Tahiri, ANP District GS Usman Bettani, Saraiki Qaumi Tehrik Chairman Mauz Arain, members of Tank Welfare Society Jahangir Shah, Sherpao Advocate, Anar Gul Bettani, Shah Fahad Ansari Advocate, Patu Bettani, Saeed Gul Bettani, Abdullah Nangyal Bettani, Ubaidullah Bettani, Hamdan Bettani and others.

The speakers said that drugs is a curse and destroy the whole society. They demanded of the government to establish two approved police stations in Umer Ada and Dabara areas and eight check posts in different areas of the district.

Addressing the protesters, DSP Headquarters Iqbal Baloch paid tribute to the youth of Bettani tribe for raising voice against drugs. He said that police have taken all the needed steps to eliminate drugs from the society and elements involved in drug trade and peddling would be brought to court of law.

He said that elimination of drugs from society was impossible without the cooperation of people and stressed for support of civil society in this regard.

He said that paperwork has been completed for establishment of police stations in the said areas.

Related Topics

Protest Police Awami National Party Drugs Civil Society Sale Tank Sunday All From Government Court

Recent Stories

Sheikh Zayed Book Award announces longlist for the ..

31 minutes ago

Fujairah Ruler pardons 58 prisoners ahead of Natio ..

1 hour ago

Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi honours Sustainab ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Government to showcase 88 unique digital ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Customs achieved 2,521 seizures of drugs i ..

1 hour ago

MBZUAI appoints world-renowned AI academic Profess ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.