Provision of free CML cancer medicines started to patients in Civil Hospital: Secretary Health

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) Balochistan Secretary Health Abdullah Khan said that Chronic Myelogenous Leukemia (CML) blood cancer was curable and patients could live a full life after treatment.

He said that the provision of free CML cancer medicines have been started to the patients in Civil Hospital Quetta after taking practical measures in this regard.

About 765 patients with CML blood cancer are currently registered across Balochistan, he said saying that in fact, the word 'cancer' has become a stigma, causing people to try to hide the disease and there were more victims because late diagnosis worsens the disease and delays treatment.

He said that timely payment should be made to the companies supplying cancer drugs and transparency would be kept in mind in the payment system so that there was no interruption in the supply of cancer drugs to the patients.

The Secretary Health issued directive to the DG Health to utilize all available resources to provide health related facilities to the citizens and should use all their abilities for public service duties.

The Secretary also instructed officers to perform their duties more diligently and conscientiously than before saying that the governance and accountability system has been strengthened by preparing the health sector strategy.

Special attention is being given to legislation including financial discipline to correct the system in the health department, he said.

He said that according to the vision of Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti and Chief Secretary Balochistan Shakeel Qadir Khan, special attention was being paid to the health sector, important steps were being taken to eliminate corruption.