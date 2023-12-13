PTI ex chief, Qureshi indicted in cipher case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) Former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi were indicted on Wednesday in the cipher case, while both accused refuted the charges.

Special Court Judge Abual Hasnant heard the cipher case at Adiala Jail.

The special court sought the evidence of the prosecution and adjourned the hearing till tomorrow.

It may be noted that the special court had set December 13 for the indictment against PTI chief and Shah Mehmood Qureshi in the cipher case.