PTI founder, Bushra bibi habitual of telling lies: Azma Bukhari

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari said on Thursday that today four senior doctors of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) hospital carried out detailed medical check-up of Bushra bibi.

In a statement issued here, she said that during the check-up no evidence regarding giving poison or adding harpic chemical drops in food were found.

Azma Bukhari said that Bushra bibi had a complaint of having excess of chillies in food.

She said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder and Bushra bibi had given separate statements and proved themselves wrong.

After the check-up by the medical team it had become clear that both husband and wife were habitual of telling lies.

Azma Bukhari further said, "Untruthfulness and negative propaganda begins from PTI founder and Bushra Bibi and it becomes part of their social media tools."