PTI striving to undo devastation caused by previous regime: Gill

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr. Shahbaz Gill on Friday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI ) government was striving to undo the devastation and damages caused by the previous regime, for bringing about the real change in the country and providing relief to the people.

The previous government wreaked havoc with the national institutions through its biased policies due to which the nation was still paying the price, he said and added the previous government had handed over the state reserves with deficit to the present government but Prime Minister Imran Khan led PTI government was putting in place special measures to take the country forward. The expensive electricity production agreements made by the previous government, made people liable to pay more prices, he maintained.

He expressed these views while addressing during a ceremony organized in connection with 'International Human Rights Day' at Governor's House here.

He said that the PML-N yesterday performed opening ceremony of Green Line Bus service for which they never allocated any funds. He alleged that the PML-N transferred the funds of Green Line project to construct the apartments in London.

Dr. Shahbaz said if the PML-N wanted to take credit of this project, they should also accept misdeeds and poor economic policies for making the people to suffer.

He said the rule of law was imperative to ensure provision of human rights to every citizen besides controlling crime in the society. There should be no division on the basis of social status and financial position when it came to human rights as everyone should be provided with equal rights. He said that implementation on existing laws with consistency was of vital importance for ensuring rule of law. The government was committed to bring the powerful mafias into ambit of the law and took action against them by imposing heavy fines on sugars mafias.

He said it was never about provision of rights to women or men rather it was about provision of human rights which should be ensured without any discrimination of gender.

Dr. Shahbaz Gill said that issues of domestic violence were everywhere even in developed countries like United States of America, United Kingdom and Europe etc however the same were projected in Pakistan more. He said it also depended on cultural values and norms as the ratio of domestic violence was high in USA compared to the UK and Europe. He strongly condemned the Sialkot incident saying that it was a bad spot on the face of society adding that there was need to show a positive image of society and persons like Adnan Malik who tried his best to save the life of Sri Lankan manager. He said that Pakistan provided voting rights to women soon after the formation of the country whereas first woman prime minister of the country was elected in 1988 which was an evidence of the fact that women folk had freedom and equal rights here. Whereas, he added that voting rights to women in Canada was granted in 1960, Australia 1962 and Switzerland 1971.

To a question, Dr. Gill said that record legislation had been done during the present government whereas record cabinet meetings were conducted. He said the present government despite difficult circumstances, were making sincere efforts to provide maximum relief to the people.

Special Representative to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Interfaith Harmony and middle East, Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said on the occasion that the entire nation was united against the Sialkot incident and followers of all religions in the country strongly condemn the Sialkot lynching of the Sri Lankan factory manager.

He appealed to the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) to order a speedy trial in the case.

He said that he along with Ulema delegation from different schools of thought had visited Sri Lankan High Commission and conveyed their condolences to express solidarity with the people of Sri Lanka over the tragic Sialkot incident.