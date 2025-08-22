Punishment being awarded to PTI activists for involvement in May 9 riots: Advisor to Prime Minister Rana Sanaullah

Advisor to Prime Minister Rana Sanaullah on Friday said that punishment was being awarded to Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), activists found involved in May 9 riots. PTI workers and leaders had found involved in attacking on security institutions on May 9, he said while talking to a private television channel

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) Advisor to Prime Minister Rana Sanaullah on Friday said that punishment was being awarded to Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), activists found involved in May 9 riots. PTI workers and leaders had found involved in attacking on security institutions on May 9, he said while talking to a private television channel.

In reply to a question about release of PTI founder from jail, he said, there are still cases against the

PTI founder and the court would decide the fate of party founder on the basis of evidence. To a question about new provinces, he said, there is no discussion regarding new provinces.