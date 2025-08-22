Open Menu

Punishment Being Awarded To PTI Activists For Involvement In May 9 Riots: Advisor To Prime Minister Rana Sanaullah

Muhammad Irfan Published August 22, 2025 | 11:26 PM

Punishment being awarded to PTI activists for involvement in May 9 riots: Advisor to Prime Minister Rana Sanaullah

Advisor to Prime Minister Rana Sanaullah on Friday said that punishment was being awarded to Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), activists found involved in May 9 riots. PTI workers and leaders had found involved in attacking on security institutions on May 9, he said while talking to a private television channel

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) Advisor to Prime Minister Rana Sanaullah on Friday said that punishment was being awarded to Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), activists found involved in May 9 riots. PTI workers and leaders had found involved in attacking on security institutions on May 9, he said while talking to a private television channel.

In reply to a question about release of PTI founder from jail, he said, there are still cases against the

PTI founder and the court would decide the fate of party founder on the basis of evidence. To a question about new provinces, he said, there is no discussion regarding new provinces.

Recent Stories

57 suspects held in 24 hours in Lahore

57 suspects held in 24 hours in Lahore

45 seconds ago
 Punishment being awarded to PTI activists for invo ..

Punishment being awarded to PTI activists for involvement in May 9 riots: Adviso ..

47 seconds ago
 Crackdown on illegal agencies, substandard product ..

Crackdown on illegal agencies, substandard products launched in Attock

11 minutes ago
 Tahira Aurangzeb inspects anti-dengue campaign in ..

Tahira Aurangzeb inspects anti-dengue campaign in Rawalpindi

12 minutes ago
 HPV Vaccination Campaign to protect young girls in ..

HPV Vaccination Campaign to protect young girls in Mirpurkhas

12 minutes ago
 US-based Kashmiris stage protest demonstration see ..

US-based Kashmiris stage protest demonstration seeking early release of JKLF Sup ..

12 minutes ago
NPC holds ceremony to honor Ghazala Habib for high ..

NPC holds ceremony to honor Ghazala Habib for highlighting Kashmir cause globall ..

12 minutes ago
 Polio eradication campaign to kick off soon in Mir ..

Polio eradication campaign to kick off soon in Mirpurkhas

40 minutes ago
 53 criminals including 5 POs arrested

53 criminals including 5 POs arrested

40 minutes ago
 HPV Vaccination Campaign to protect young girls

HPV Vaccination Campaign to protect young girls

40 minutes ago
 NDMA, Punjab authorities begin evacuation along ri ..

NDMA, Punjab authorities begin evacuation along river Sutlej amid rising flood t ..

40 minutes ago
 DC Peshawar replaced, transferred to Abbottabad

DC Peshawar replaced, transferred to Abbottabad

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan