DC Peshawar Replaced, Transferred To Abbottabad
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 22, 2025 | 10:43 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Friday transferred Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Capt. (Retd) Sarmad Saleem Akram (PAS BS-18) and posted him as DC Abbottabad.
While DC Abbottabad Capt.
(Retd) Sanaullah Khan (PAS BS-18) has been transferred and posted as DC Peshawar with immediate effect, said a notification issued by the Establishment Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
The outgoing DC Peshawar was applauded by the people of the city due to his bold initiative against encroachments. He had recently cleared several busy bazaars of the encroachments.
