NDMA, Punjab Authorities Begin Evacuation Along River Sutlej Amid Rising Flood Threat
Umer Jamshaid Published August 22, 2025 | 10:46 PM
The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), in coordination with the Punjab Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), has launched precautionary evacuation efforts for communities along the River Sutlej following a sharp surge in water levels
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), in coordination with the Punjab Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), has launched precautionary evacuation efforts for communities along the River Sutlej following a sharp surge in water levels.
According to the National Emergency Operations Center, the discharge at Harike rose to 122,890 cusecs early Friday morning. Water flow continues to increase at Ganda Singh Wala, expected to reach 120,000 cusecs, while Head Suleimanki may approach 100,000 cusecs.
All relevant departments and emergency services have been placed on high alert.
Residents in low-lying and riverine areas have been urged to remain vigilant, monitor official evacuation advisories, and prepare for emergency measures. Citizens are also advised to safeguard livestock and protect agricultural assets from potential inundation.
A fresh monsoon system is forecast to enter the upper regions of the country from the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal starting Saturday night, followed by a westerly wave from August 23.
The eighth spell of the monsoon is expected to bring heavy rainfall over the upper catchment areas of the River Sutlej, heightening flood risks.
Recent Stories
Polio eradication campaign to kick off soon in Mirpurkhas
53 criminals including 5 POs arrested
HPV Vaccination Campaign to protect young girls
NDMA, Punjab authorities begin evacuation along river Sutlej amid rising flood t ..
DC Peshawar replaced, transferred to Abbottabad
268th annual Urs of Hazrat Baba Bulleh Shah (RA) begins
Motorbike ambulances of Rescue 1122 inspected
Ex-Lady Universe visits Faisalabad
Two arrested over woman assault
UAE delegation reviews Alexandria University's programmes in preparation for ope ..
GLOF Alert: Heavy rains may trigger floods, landslides in GB, KP
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh, Ghulam Nabi Memon meets newly appointed ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Polio eradication campaign to kick off soon in Mirpurkhas21 minutes ago
-
53 criminals including 5 POs arrested21 minutes ago
-
HPV Vaccination Campaign to protect young girls21 minutes ago
-
NDMA, Punjab authorities begin evacuation along river Sutlej amid rising flood threat21 minutes ago
-
DC Peshawar replaced, transferred to Abbottabad25 minutes ago
-
268th annual Urs of Hazrat Baba Bulleh Shah (RA) begins25 minutes ago
-
Motorbike ambulances of Rescue 1122 inspected25 minutes ago
-
Ex-Lady Universe visits Faisalabad25 minutes ago
-
Two arrested over woman assault25 minutes ago
-
GLOF Alert: Heavy rains may trigger floods, landslides in GB, KP49 minutes ago
-
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh, Ghulam Nabi Memon meets newly appointed DSPs49 minutes ago
-
393 human lives perished in recent floods: KP PA told49 minutes ago