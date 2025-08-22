Polio eradication campaign to kick off soon in Mirpurkhas

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) Divisional Commissioner Faisal Ahmed Uqaili has emphasized the importance of a well-planned micro strategy to ensure the success of the upcoming anti-polio campaign.

The campaign is scheduled to take place from September 1 to September 5, and the Commissioner has stressed that every effort must be made to protect children from lifelong disability.

He was presiding over a meeting of the Divisional Task Force at the Commissioner’s Committee Hall on Friday to review arrangements for the campaign.

During the meeting, Commissioner Uqaili praised the teamwork of polio workers in the previous campaign, which had yielded positive results. He emphasized that the same dedication and spirit must be demonstrated during the upcoming campaign, and no negligence would be tolerated.

The Commissioner directed representatives of the Health Department, Revenue Department, and WHO to ensure proper monitoring of vaccination teams throughout the campaign.

The meeting was attended by senior officials, including Additional Commissioner-I Subhash Chander, Additional Deputy Commissioner-I Muhammad Ali Baloch, and Regional Director Health Dr. Abdul Shakoor Jarwar. The Commissioner emphasized the importance of close monitoring and coordination among all stakeholders to ensure the success of the campaign. Deputy Commissioner Umerkot Naveed-ur-Rehman Laghari and Acting Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar Liaquat Ali Lund also participated in the meeting via video link.

On this occasion, the Divisional Commissioner has reiterated the commitment to eradicating polio from the region. The meeting demonstrated the district administration's resolve to work together to achieve a polio-free future for the children of Mirpurkhas Division.

