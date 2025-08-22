57 Suspects Held In 24 Hours In Lahore
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 22, 2025 | 11:26 PM
Punjab Police have checked over 16,158 individuals during 500 combing operations conducted across the province, including Lahore, in the past 24 hours, resulting in the arrest of 57 suspects
According to the spokesperson for Punjab Police, the operations are part of ongoing search, sweep and combing efforts to curb criminal activity. During the same period, 33 search and sweep operations were carried out, involving the questioning of over 3,577 individuals, resulting in the arrest of two suspects.
The police also apprehended 645 proclaimed offenders, 193 court absconders and 87 habitual criminals. A significant quantity of illegal weapons and ammunition was also recovered.
In separate encounters, 10 criminals were neutralised, while five were arrested in injured condition.
Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar directed that the operations continue across the province to eliminate anti-state and criminal elements, ensuring peace and security.
