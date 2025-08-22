- Home
US-based Kashmiris Stage Protest Demonstration Seeking Early Release Of JKLF Supremo Yasin Malik
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 22, 2025 | 11:15 PM
Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (Yasin Malik) (JKLF-Y), staged a protest demonstration outside the Indian Consulate in New York, against Indian inhuman behavior towards incarcerated JKLF Chairman, demanding his immediate release from Delhi's infamous Tihar jail
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (Yasin Malik) (JKLF-Y), staged a protest demonstration outside the Indian Consulate in New York, against Indian inhuman behavior towards incarcerated JKLF Chairman, demanding his immediate release from Delhi's infamous Tihar jail.
"Besides local JKLF (Yasin) leadership, the protest was participated in by a large number of Kashmiri Americans, including children and women," says a message reaching and released to the media here on Friday.
President JKLF (NA) Imtiaz Khan, Member Supreme Council JKLF Muhammad Haleem Khan, Sr. JKLF leaders Eng. Qasim Khokhar, Spokesman JKLF (NA) Raja Mukhtar, and others spoke on the occasion, while Gen. Sec. JKLF (NA) Shafiq Ashraf conducted the event, it said.
The protesters raised high-pitched slogans against the Indian attitude towards Yasin Malik and other Kashmiri pro-freedom political prisoners languishing in the infamous Indian Tihar Jail in New Delhi and other jails.
and IIOJ&K. They raised pro-freedom and anti-India slogans during the demonstration.
Protesters condemned the Indian design of converting the life imprisonment of Yasin Malik into the death penalty in fabricated and politically motivated cases filed against him.
They demanded Yasin Malik’s immediate and unconditional release from Indian jail. They also demanded the release of all pro-freedom political prisoners from Indian jails.
The speakers on the occasion appealed to the civilized world and human rights organizations to intervene and save Yasin Malik’s life.
