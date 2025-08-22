Open Menu

53 Criminals Including 5 POs Arrested

Faizan Hashmi Published August 22, 2025 | 10:46 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) The police claimed to have arrested 53 criminals including 5 proclaimed offenders from various parts of Faisalabad during last 24 hours.

Giving some details, police spokesman Tariq Jutt said here on Friday that the operation against outlaws was carried out under supervision of City Police Officer (CPO) Sahibzada Bilal Umar.

During this drive, the police arrested 53 criminals including 20 drug peddlers and 11 illegal weapon holders. The police also recovered 13.970 kilograms hashish, 2.625 kg heroin, 35 liters lahan and 320 liters liquor from drug traffickers. Similarly, 9 pistols, one Kalashnikov and one repeater were also seized from illicit weapon holders, he added.

He said that 5 proclaimed offenders and 16 court absconders were also arrested during this period.

