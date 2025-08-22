53 Criminals Including 5 POs Arrested
Faizan Hashmi Published August 22, 2025 | 10:46 PM
The police claimed to have arrested 53 criminals including 5 proclaimed offenders from various parts of Faisalabad during last 24 hours
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) The police claimed to have arrested 53 criminals including 5 proclaimed offenders from various parts of Faisalabad during last 24 hours.
Giving some details, police spokesman Tariq Jutt said here on Friday that the operation against outlaws was carried out under supervision of City Police Officer (CPO) Sahibzada Bilal Umar.
During this drive, the police arrested 53 criminals including 20 drug peddlers and 11 illegal weapon holders. The police also recovered 13.970 kilograms hashish, 2.625 kg heroin, 35 liters lahan and 320 liters liquor from drug traffickers. Similarly, 9 pistols, one Kalashnikov and one repeater were also seized from illicit weapon holders, he added.
He said that 5 proclaimed offenders and 16 court absconders were also arrested during this period.
Recent Stories
Polio eradication campaign to kick off soon in Mirpurkhas
53 criminals including 5 POs arrested
HPV Vaccination Campaign to protect young girls
NDMA, Punjab authorities begin evacuation along river Sutlej amid rising flood t ..
DC Peshawar replaced, transferred to Abbottabad
268th annual Urs of Hazrat Baba Bulleh Shah (RA) begins
Motorbike ambulances of Rescue 1122 inspected
Ex-Lady Universe visits Faisalabad
Two arrested over woman assault
UAE delegation reviews Alexandria University's programmes in preparation for ope ..
GLOF Alert: Heavy rains may trigger floods, landslides in GB, KP
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh, Ghulam Nabi Memon meets newly appointed ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Polio eradication campaign to kick off soon in Mirpurkhas1 minute ago
-
53 criminals including 5 POs arrested1 minute ago
-
HPV Vaccination Campaign to protect young girls1 minute ago
-
NDMA, Punjab authorities begin evacuation along river Sutlej amid rising flood threat1 minute ago
-
DC Peshawar replaced, transferred to Abbottabad5 minutes ago
-
268th annual Urs of Hazrat Baba Bulleh Shah (RA) begins5 minutes ago
-
Motorbike ambulances of Rescue 1122 inspected5 minutes ago
-
Ex-Lady Universe visits Faisalabad5 minutes ago
-
Two arrested over woman assault5 minutes ago
-
GLOF Alert: Heavy rains may trigger floods, landslides in GB, KP29 minutes ago
-
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh, Ghulam Nabi Memon meets newly appointed DSPs29 minutes ago
-
393 human lives perished in recent floods: KP PA told29 minutes ago