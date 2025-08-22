Tahira Aurangzeb inspects anti-dengue campaign in Rawalpindi

Senior Parliamentarians Tahira Aurangzeb, MNA, Punjab Parliamentary Secretary on Information, Shazia Rizwan along with Dr. Hussain Tirmizi, Deputy Health Officer, Rawal Town, visited different areas of Rawalpindi and inspected the anti-dengue campaign. The anti-dengue team was with them and explained the work being done

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) Senior Parliamentarians Tahira Aurangzeb, MNA, Punjab Parliamentary Secretary on Information, Shazia Rizwan along with Dr. Hussain Tirmizi, Deputy Health Officer, Rawal Town, visited different areas of Rawalpindi and inspected the anti-dengue campaign. The anti-dengue team was with them and explained the work being done.

They first inspected a petrol pump on Sixth Road to see if the area was clean, water was draining properly, and dengue larvae were being removed. They also visited Double Road to check a park and see how anti-dengue steps were going. They inspected a private hotel and Mughlan Graveyard near Pandora tyre shop to ensure no dengue larvae could grow there.

Tahira Aurangzeb and Shazia Rizwan told people that standing water in places like graveyards helps dengue mosquitoes grow, so everyone needs to keep their areas clean.

They also inspected grocery shops and tyre shops at Saidpur Road.

At Sirajia Park near Holy Family Hospital, they planted trees with the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) and an NGO, and gave plants to people.

Tahira Aurangzeb said planting trees helps fight dengue by keeping the environment clean and healthy.

Shazia Rizwan said the Punjab government is running a strong anti-dengue campaign with public help, and they’re using media to spread awareness. Dr. Hussain Tirmzi said anti-dengue teams are working day and night, but people must stop water from collecting and cooperating with the teams.