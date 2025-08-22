HPV Vaccination Campaign To Protect Young Girls In Mirpurkhas
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 22, 2025 | 11:15 PM
The District Steering Committee on Friday emphasized the importance of vaccinating girls between the ages of 9 and 14 against cervical cancer through the HPV vaccination campaign
Additional Deputy Commissioner-II, Faisal Ali Soomro, stressed that it is a collective responsibility to protect young girls from cervical cancer through timely awareness campaigns. He was presiding over a meeting of the District Steering Committee at the District Health Office.
According to the details, the meeting was informed that the vaccination campaign will run from September 15 to September 27. However, some public and private schools are refusing to provide lists of eligible students, which could hinder the campaign's progress.
ADC-II Faisal Ali Soomro directed officials of the education Department and the Private Schools Registration Authority to submit reports on non-cooperating schools.
The meeting was attended by senior officials, including District Health Officer Dr. Sandeep Shiva, District Polio Program Focal Person Dr. Rajesh Kumar, and WHO representative Dr. Ghulam Zainab. The committee also emphasized the importance of cooperation from all stakeholders, including schools, to ensure the success of the vaccination campaign.
The District Steering Committee also urged schools to cooperate with the health department to ensure that all eligible girls are vaccinated against cervical cancer.
APP/hms/378
