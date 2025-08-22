Crackdown On Illegal Agencies, Substandard Products Launched In Attock
Umer Jamshaid Published August 22, 2025 | 11:15 PM
The district administration of Attock on Friday launched a crackdown against illegal petrol agencies, LPG outlets, and vendors selling substandard milk, following the directives of Deputy Commissioner Rao Atif Raza.
During the operation, Assistant Commissioner Attock, Anza Abbasi, led a team that sealed a petrol agency in Brotha Colony and an LPG shop in Gariyal Town for operating illegally.
Additionally, an LPG shop in Mohallah Tariqabad was fined Rs5,000 for violating regulations, while a milk seller in Mohallah Noor was fined Rs2,000 for selling substandard milk.
The district administration has warned that such actions will continue to ensure public safety and compliance with relevant laws.
