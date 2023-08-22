Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi condemns terror attack in South Wazirstan

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has vehemently condemned a recent firing incident in South Waziristan.

In a media statement on Tuesday, he paid a solemn tribute to the exemplary sacrifice made by the martyred security personnel.

He remarked that the valiant sons of the nation had laid down their lives to vanquish terrorists and thwart their malicious designs.

Mohsin Naqvi stated, "We salute the eternal sacrifices of the martyrs. The sacrifices of these brave personnel will forever remain etched in our collective memory."Expressing deep sympathy and condolences, the CM offered his heartfelt condolences to the families of the martyrs. He emphasised that the prayers of the entire nation are with their families.