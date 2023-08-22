Open Menu

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi Condemns Terror Attack In South Wazirstan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 22, 2023 | 06:57 PM

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi condemns terror attack in South Wazirstan

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has vehemently condemned a recent firing incident in South Waziristan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has vehemently condemned a recent firing incident in South Waziristan.

In a media statement on Tuesday, he paid a solemn tribute to the exemplary sacrifice made by the martyred security personnel.

He remarked that the valiant sons of the nation had laid down their lives to vanquish terrorists and thwart their malicious designs.

Mohsin Naqvi stated, "We salute the eternal sacrifices of the martyrs. The sacrifices of these brave personnel will forever remain etched in our collective memory."Expressing deep sympathy and condolences, the CM offered his heartfelt condolences to the families of the martyrs. He emphasised that the prayers of the entire nation are with their families.

Related Topics

Firing South Waziristan Chief Minister Martyrs Shaheed Punjab Media

Recent Stories

Imaan Mazari gets post-arrest bail; Ali Wazir sent ..

Imaan Mazari gets post-arrest bail; Ali Wazir sent jail

2 minutes ago
 Smokers urged to quit smoking to avoid heart disea ..

Smokers urged to quit smoking to avoid heart diseases

2 minutes ago
 CARACAL to showcase commercial line of firearms an ..

CARACAL to showcase commercial line of firearms and hunting rifles at ADIHEX 202 ..

16 minutes ago
 Pakistan summons Indian diplomat to protest killin ..

Pakistan summons Indian diplomat to protest killing of a civilian at LoC

9 minutes ago
 China Cultural Counselor calls on Minister

China Cultural Counselor calls on Minister

9 minutes ago
 Shehbaz prays for success of chairlift rescue oper ..

Shehbaz prays for success of chairlift rescue operation

9 minutes ago
Large quantity of NCP goods seized, one arrested

Large quantity of NCP goods seized, one arrested

20 minutes ago
 CM reviews construction at Services Hospital

CM reviews construction at Services Hospital

21 minutes ago
 Cricket: Pakistan v Afghanistan 1st ODI scores

Cricket: Pakistan v Afghanistan 1st ODI scores

21 minutes ago
 3 development schemes approved

3 development schemes approved

24 minutes ago
 EPA continues efforts to revolutionise bibliograph ..

EPA continues efforts to revolutionise bibliographic data in UAE’s publishing ..

31 minutes ago
 Two abducted in separate incidents

Two abducted in separate incidents

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan