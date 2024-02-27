- Home
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Expresses Displeasure Over Traffic Stoppage During Commute
Faizan Hashmi Published February 27, 2024 | 10:45 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif expressed her displeasure over the traffic stoppage during her commute to the office.
The CM emphasized that citizens should not suffer and directed authorities to improve traffic management. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif left for the office from Raiwind at 8:15 AM and arrived at the office at 9:00 AM.
