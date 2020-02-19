Punjab govt introduce HealthApp in education sector to prevent drug addiction in youth: Secretary

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Secretary Punjab Primary Secondary Health Capt (r) Muhammad Usman on Wednesday said the provincial government was introducing HealthApp for students in the province to observe and scan the health condition of all students

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2020 ) :Secretary Punjab Primary Secondary Health Capt (r) Muhammad Usman on Wednesday said the provincial government was introducing HealthApp for students in the province to observe and scan the health condition of all students.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the provincial government was taking revolutionary measures in education sector to prevent drug addiction among youth and making efforts to ensure better health facilities for students.

The Secretary said that there were different segments of profiling of students.

The first phase would start with students of public sector schools who would undergo annual scanning and make individual profile of each student.

He said the observation through HealthApp would be mandatory for all educational institutions so that we could find their drug addiction.

The provincial government was taking positive initiative to make the country free from drug addiction and prevent the precious lives of the youth, he added.