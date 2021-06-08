Punjab Zakat and Ushr Council approves grant of Rs 77.7 mln for 188 madaris

Punjab Zakat and Ushr Council approved a grant of Rs 77.7 million for 188 madaris while 79.5 million for scholarships (general) for 357 educational institutions

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab Zakat and Ushr Council approved a grant of Rs 77.7 million for 188 madaris while 79.5 million for scholarships (general) for 357 educational institutions.

The Punjab council approved these grants in a meeting held under the chairmanship of Punjab Council Chairman Chaudhry Bilal Ijaz here on Tuesday. Punjab Minister for Zakat and Ushr Shaukat Ali Lalika and Punjab Minister for Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Mal Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari were present in the meeting.

The council was informed that there were many persons with disabilities in the province who did not have wheelchairs due to lack of funds. The council approved the allocation of funds for this purpose in the Zakat budget for the next financial year as per demand of district departments.

On the occasion, Punjab Minister for Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Mal Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari informed the council that instructions have been issued to all medical social officers across the province to ensure their full attendance in hospitals, cooperation and liaison with district Zakat and Ushr committees.

He assured that the funds released from the Zakat and Ushr department would be spent for treatment of the poor and helpless patients.

Minister for Zakat and Ushr Shaukat Ali Lalika and Chairman Punjab Zakat and Ushr Council Chaudhry Bilal Ijaz while expressing their views said that distribution of Zakat fund among the beneficiaries should be done in a more transparent manner and monitoring / audit system should be made more effective.

MPA Abdullah Warraich, Saeed Akbar Khan, Ahmad Shah Khaga, Ayesha Iqbal MPA and others were present in the meeting.