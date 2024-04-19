Open Menu

QAU Announces Scholarships For KP Students

Umer Jamshaid Published April 19, 2024 | 08:18 PM

QAU announces scholarships for KP students

Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) Islamabad has announced Chief Minister Educational Endowment Fund Scholarship Programme 2023-24 for the students of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) Islamabad has announced Chief Minister Educational Endowment Fund Scholarship Programme 2023-24 for the students of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

The applications are invited for the scholarships programme from the students of M.Phil/Ph.D admitted in Fall-2023 and Spring-2024 semester Department of Earth Sciences, Anthropology and Mathematics.

According to the details, the students who are eligible for this programme i.e Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Domicile holders only, and fulfilling admission criteria (Merit) or have valid offer of admission, in approved discipline/ Institution for M.Phil/Ph.D.

Similarly, the candidates must have minimum 50% score in GRE/GAT (General or Subject) for M.Phil while 60% score in GRE/GAT (General or subject for Ph.

D).

However, in case of non-availability GAT/GRE, the students are asked to attach admission secured score certificate from department.

The age must be less than 50 years on the last date of receipt of application as advertised by the

Institution, while they must have 1st class academic career (min 1st division or CGPA of 3.0/4.0 or 3.75/5).

The desiring candidates should not be availing any other educational scholarship/fellowship.

The monthly income of parents/guardian from all sources shall not be exceeded Rs.100,000, it added.

It is pertinent to mention here that the applications forms are available at admin & QAU photocopy shops.

QAU announced that last date for submission of applications April 25, 2024.

