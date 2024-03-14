Open Menu

Quarterly Tranche Under BISP Kifalat Programme Released Over 2.2m To Families Of South Zone

Faizan Hashmi Published March 14, 2024 | 06:41 PM

Quarterly tranche under BISP Kifalat programme released over 2.2m to families of South Zone

The quarterly installment of the BISP Kifalat programme has been increased by Rs 10,500 as over 2.2 million beneficiaries of South Zone Punjab would get benefit

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) The quarterly installment of the BISP Kifalat programme has been increased by Rs 10,500 as over 2.2 million beneficiaries of South Zone Punjab would get benefit.

These views were expressed by the Zonal Director BISP South Zone, Sheikh Muhammad Ameen, while talking to media persons here.

He said that earlier the families registered under the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) were being provided Rs 8,750 per family quarterly, but now the government of Pakistan has increased the quarterly installment to Rs 10,500. He said that the third quarter installment of the current financial year was being released to the BISP-registered families.

The BISP teams would remain present in the field to monitor the quarterly installment of the Kifalat programme as there was zero tolerance for corruption.

He said that strict legal action would be taken over any complaint regarding a deduction from the financial assistance against any retailer.

The Zonal Director further said that they were trying their level best to deliver rights to deserving women completely and transparently.

He stated that the registered women could collect their quarterly installments from the nearest selected agents of HBL.

He urged the BISP registered women to count their money and take the receipt from the agent and contact the nearest tehsil office or BISP helpline number 0800-26477 In case of money deduction or any complaint in case of money deduction or any complaint.

APP/sak

1115 hrs

More Stories From Pakistan