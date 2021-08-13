UrduPoint.com

Queen Of Pop Singing 'Nazia Hassan' Remembered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 10 minutes ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 01:20 PM

Queen of Pop singing 'Nazia Hassan' remembered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :Nazia Hassan, also regarded as the "Queen of Pop," was remembered on her 21st death anniversary on Friday (today), nation has paid glowing tributes for her unforgettable singing career by sharing her famous songs on various social media platforms.

Nazia Hassan was born on April 3rd,1965, and debuted into the massive music industry of the subcontinent by introducing the disco genre with her Aap Jaisa Koi song for Feroz Khan's film Qurbani.

Nazia started her career at the age of 10 as a child artist. She rose to fame through the popular Pakistan Television (ptv) program Sung Sung.

Even though she did not sing too many songs for movies, the aura she generated with her music is unparalleled. She made a reputation for herself among the maestros and left an indelible impression.

She was dubbed "Queen of Pop Music" during her popular singing career. She went on to sell over 65 million albums worldwide with her brother Zoheb Hassan, electronic channels reported.

With the album Aap Jaisa Koi from Qurbani, Nazia made her Bollywood singing debut.

Zeenat Aman, Feroz Khan, Vinod Khanna, Amjad Khan, and Amrish Puri starred in Qurbani. Disco Deewane, her debut release, was a smashing success.

The song achieved number one in fourteen countries and became the best-selling Asian pop album of all time. Her subsequent albums produced the same amount of hype as her debut. Boom Boom, Young Tarang, and Hotline are among the characters.

Her English language single Dreamer Deewane made her the first Pakistani singer to make it to the British musical charts.

Nazia won several awards throughout her recording career. She was the first Pakistani to receive the Film fare Award at the age of 15. She was also given Pakistan's civilian Pride of Performance award.

The pop singer was also a philanthropist and was appointed by UNICEF as its cultural ambassador in 1991. Her last album, Camera Camera (1992), was part of a campaign against drugs.

Nazia passed away in London on August 13, 2000, after a long struggle with cancer. The musician was just 35 years old at the time of her death.

Related Topics

Pakistan Film And Movies Music Bollywood Drugs Social Media Young London Puri Same Vinod Khanna Zoheb Hassan April August Cancer All From Industry Asia Singer Pakistan Limited Million PTV

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price stood at $71.32 a barrel T ..

OPEC daily basket price stood at $71.32 a barrel Thursday

15 minutes ago
 Youth need ‘seat at the table’ to lead struggl ..

Youth need ‘seat at the table’ to lead struggle for better future: UN chief

15 minutes ago
 RAW-NDS nexus behind Dasu attack: FM Qureshi

RAW-NDS nexus behind Dasu attack: FM Qureshi

23 minutes ago
 Three killed in Hazara Motorway mishap

Three killed in Hazara Motorway mishap

21 minutes ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 205.2 million, d ..

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 205.2 million, death toll at 4,506,583

30 minutes ago
 COVID-19 claims 79 more lives in last 24 hours in ..

COVID-19 claims 79 more lives in last 24 hours in Pakistan

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.