Qureshi challenges his conviction in cipher case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Friday filed an appeal in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) against his conviction in the cipher case.

The petitioner, in the plea filed through Ali Bokhari Advocate, Barrister Taimoor Malik and Salman Safdar Advocate, prayed the IHC to terminate his 10-year jail sentence given by the special court on January 30.

He also pleaded the court suspend his sentence till the final verdict in the appeal.