Rafi Peer Puppet festival starts at PNCA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) A three-day Rafi Peer Puppet Festival would start on Saturday at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA)

with aim to nurturing the knack of storytelling among children.

The festival will feature other activities including Story Telling Session, Art Camp, Puppet Making Workshop, Face Painting and other interactive games.

Rafi Peer has been involved with puppet workshops for children and young adults across the country in schools and festivals.

Rafi Peer Theatre Workshop (RPTW), a unique cultural organization with a rich history of conducting cultural festivals in the fields of music, puppetry and theatre on an international scale.

This festival is a three-day affair that will take place from the April 19 to April 21 at PNCA in Islamabad with aim to celebrate puppetry in Pakistan.