Railways Unveils New Fuel Management System
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 19, 2024 | 06:37 PM
The Pakistan Railways has unveiled a state-of-the-art fuel management system, designed to tackle the current challenges
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) The Pakistan Railways has unveiled a state-of-the-art fuel management system, designed to tackle the current challenges.
As per the announcement made on Friday, Railways Chief Executive Officer Amir Ali Baloch has confirmed a new partnership with Pakistan State Oil (PSO), which will now be responsible for ensuring a consistent fuel supply within the railway's oil supply facilities.
The collaboration with PSO brings the introduction of the latest fuel management technology, promising substantial benefits for the railway's operations. In line with the standards set by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), the railway's fuel supply centres are set to undergo comprehensive upgrades to meet international benchmarks.
Under the newly forged agreement, the railway's fuel supply centers will not only be insured according to global standards but will also see the installation of the world's premier firefighting systems.
This initiative is currently being rolled out in Karachi and Lahore, with plans to extend the system to six additional cities shortly.
The CEO emphasised the system's potential to conserve railway resources and minimise fuel wastage. He also highlighted the system's capability to significantly reduce the likelihood of fuel theft, ensuring a more secure and efficient fuel supply chain.
This modernisation effort by Pakistan Railways marks a pivotal step in enhancing the reliability and sustainability of its services, aligning with international standards and practices.
Recent Stories
Health activists ring alarm bells over 10-stick cigarette pack
DC Matiari chairs emergency meeting to prevent measles epidemic
ACS leads dengue prevention campaign rally
Security plan finalized for by elections in NA 44: DPO
Duplantis to unleash 'inner' pole vault contest as Olympics beckon
Admin accords priority to clean drinking water for citizens: Commissioner
PTI gets court permission to hold rally in NA-119
ATC extends interim bail of PTI founder in 3 cases
Tennis: ATP Barcelona Open results
Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique orders completing PIC modular the ..
Deputy Commissioners imposed section 144 for multiple events in Abbottabad, Hari ..
Over 20 pairs of shoes stolen from Islamabad’s Parliament House mosque
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC Matiari chairs emergency meeting to prevent measles epidemic2 minutes ago
-
ACS leads dengue prevention campaign rally2 minutes ago
-
Security plan finalized for by elections in NA 44: DPO2 minutes ago
-
Admin accords priority to clean drinking water for citizens: Commissioner2 minutes ago
-
PTI gets court permission to hold rally in NA-1194 minutes ago
-
ATC extends interim bail of PTI founder in 3 cases4 minutes ago
-
Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique orders completing PIC modular theatres by April 234 minutes ago
-
Deputy Commissioners imposed section 144 for multiple events in Abbottabad, Haripur4 minutes ago
-
Over 20 pairs of shoes stolen from Islamabad’s Parliament House mosque19 minutes ago
-
Royal College of Physicians urges tighter e-cigarette regulations23 minutes ago
-
SDPI, Ethiopian Embassy forge collaboration to promote Green Legacy Initiative19 minutes ago
-
FESCO imposes Rs.774.9m on 7,425 electricity thieves in 223 days24 minutes ago