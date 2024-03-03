- Home
Rainy Situation To Persist Across Country Amid Complete Withdrawal From Balochistan, Sindh
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 03, 2024 | 12:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Saturday said the country would face rainy situation in the next 12 hours in it's various parts amid complete withdrawal of the rainfall system from Balochistan and Sindh provinces.
In a news release, the NDMA said over the next 12 hours, complete rain withdrawal of current rainfall system was expected in Balochistan and Sindh. Meanwhile, rainy conditions persist in other regions: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa anticipates moderate to heavy rain, Gilgit Baltistan would continue receiving snowfall, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and both upper and central Punjab were likely to experience moderate to heavy rain with a chance of hail.
