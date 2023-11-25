Raja Muzaffar urges Kashmiris to actively engage for boosting idea of holding of intra Kashmir dialogue 2024

MIRPUR ( AJK) : Nov. 25 (APP) :, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 25th Nov, 2023) US-based Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) (Yaseen Malik group) acting Chairman Raja Muzaffar has called upon his fellow Kashmiri people on both sides of the ceasefire line to actively engage with political leadership and opinion makers in India, Pakistan and abroad in connection with boosting the idea of holding of intra Kashmir dialogue 2024 for the sake of early peaceful solution of Kashmir issue.

He emphasized the importance of unity and support for the cause of triangularity dialogue and resolution in Kashmir.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, Raja Muzaffar stressed the need for Kashmiris to come together and raise their voices in order to ensure that their aspirations and concerns are heard and represented. He highlighted the significance of dialogue and peaceful means in resolving the Kashmir issue, rejecting violence and extremism.

He urged Kashmiris to reach out to opinion makers in India, Pakistan, and abroad to create awareness about the challenges faced by the Kashmiri people and to garner support for their cause. By building alliances and networks of support, Raja Muzaffar believes that the position of the Kashmiri people can be strengthened and pressure for a trilateral dialogue can be increased.

Raja Muzaffar emphasized the importance of finding common ground and working towards a mutually acceptable solution to the Kashmir issue.

He acknowledged the suffering of the Kashmiri people and called for advocacy and action to protect their rights and well-being.

Ultimately, Raja Muzaffar urged Kashmiris to unite, regardless of their location, and actively engage with political leaders and opinion makers to work towards a trilateral dialogue and resolution that brings lasting peace and justice to the Kashmiri people.