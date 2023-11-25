Open Menu

Raja Muzaffar Urges Kashmiris To Actively Engage For Boosting Idea Of Holding Of Intra Kashmir Dialogue 2024

Muhammad Irfan Published November 25, 2023 | 10:40 PM

Raja Muzaffar urges Kashmiris to actively engage for boosting idea of holding of intra Kashmir dialogue 2024

MIRPUR ( AJK) : Nov. 25 (APP) :, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 25th Nov, 2023) US-based Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) (Yaseen Malik group) acting Chairman Raja Muzaffar has called upon his fellow Kashmiri people on both sides of the ceasefire line to actively engage with political leadership and opinion makers in India, Pakistan and abroad in connection with boosting the idea of holding of intra Kashmir dialogue 2024 for the sake of early peaceful solution of Kashmir issue.

He emphasized the importance of unity and support for the cause of triangularity dialogue and resolution in Kashmir.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, Raja Muzaffar stressed the need for Kashmiris to come together and raise their voices in order to ensure that their aspirations and concerns are heard and represented. He highlighted the significance of dialogue and peaceful means in resolving the Kashmir issue, rejecting violence and extremism.

He urged Kashmiris to reach out to opinion makers in India, Pakistan, and abroad to create awareness about the challenges faced by the Kashmiri people and to garner support for their cause. By building alliances and networks of support, Raja Muzaffar believes that the position of the Kashmiri people can be strengthened and pressure for a trilateral dialogue can be increased.

Raja Muzaffar emphasized the importance of finding common ground and working towards a mutually acceptable solution to the Kashmir issue.

He acknowledged the suffering of the Kashmiri people and called for advocacy and action to protect their rights and well-being.

Ultimately, Raja Muzaffar urged Kashmiris to unite, regardless of their location, and actively engage with political leaders and opinion makers to work towards a trilateral dialogue and resolution that brings lasting peace and justice to the Kashmiri people.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Resolution Jammu Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Do you have a story to capture and show it to the ..

Do you have a story to capture and show it to the world?

6 hours ago
 Those who imposed Imran Khan on Pakistan are equal ..

Those who imposed Imran Khan on Pakistan are equally responsible: Nawaz Sharif

6 hours ago
 Pakistan defeats India to secure UNESCO vice-chair ..

Pakistan defeats India to secure UNESCO vice-chair for 2023-25 term

7 hours ago
 Two retired army officers Adil Raja, Farooq Haider ..

Two retired army officers Adil Raja, Farooq Haider

7 hours ago
 Nine dead due to fire at multi-storey shopping mal ..

Nine dead due to fire at multi-storey shopping mall in Karachi

10 hours ago
 Govt making all out efforts to enhance economic gr ..

Govt making all out efforts to enhance economic growth rate: Dr. Shamshad

11 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 November 2023

13 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 November 2023

14 hours ago
 All out measures being taken to reduce debt stres ..

All out measures being taken to reduce debt stress, improve growth rate: Dr Sha ..

23 hours ago
 Amazon hit by 'Black Friday' strikes in Europe

Amazon hit by 'Black Friday' strikes in Europe

23 hours ago
 Dublin riot motivated by hate: Irish PM

Dublin riot motivated by hate: Irish PM

23 hours ago
 Over 0.4 million Afghan migrants returned to their ..

Over 0.4 million Afghan migrants returned to their county so far: Jan Achakzai

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan