Rangers, Police conduct joint operations, apprehend suspects in riverine areas

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) The efforts led by Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Police to combat criminal activity in the remote riverine regions of Sindh are underway.

As reported by a spokesperson for Sindh Rangers on Friday, joint operations by the Pakistan Rangers Sindh and police resulted in the apprehension of nine suspects across various areas within the Kashmore district. These operations were executed based on intelligence gathered covertly.

The detained individuals are implicated in various criminal activities, including firing upon Rangers personnel along the Indus Highway, aiding criminal elements, perpetrating robberies, engaging in kidnappings for ransom, and other offenses.

Among the arrested suspects are individuals wanted by authorities, included Murtaza, Irshad, Zulfiqar, Manzoor and Buggi Jakhrani.

Additionally, during a separate operation, five more individuals, Ghulam Shabbir, Ghulam Hussain, Khadim, Yar Muhammad and Ghulam Abbas were apprehended. Authorities seized weaponry such as a 7 mm rifle with ammunition, two 30 bore pistols with rounds, two SMG magazines with five rounds, along with nine mobile phones and two motorcycles from the possession of the suspects.

Furthermore, in a distinct operation, four suspects connected to aiding the notorious Bunglani gang, identified as Vishwa and Abdullah alias Machu were also arrested.

The apprehended individuals, along with the recovered arms and ammunition, have been transferred to the custody of the police to proceed with legal actions.