Open Menu

Regional Election Commission Gives Deadline For Voter Registration

Umer Jamshaid Published June 22, 2023 | 06:47 PM

Regional election commission gives deadline for voter registration

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Thursday has set the deadline of July 13, 2023, for voter registration, transfer, and correction

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ):The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Thursday has set the deadline of July 13, 2023, for voter registration, transfer, and correction.

In a press release issued by the Regional Election Commission Abbottabad, it has been stated that voters should ensure the acquisition of their identity cards and registration for future general elections.

It was mentioned that voter registration will be recorded on a Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) with a permanent address or current address.

To facilitate the process of voter registration, transfer, and correction, it is advised that women, elderly persons and disabled persons check their CNIC number by sending an SMS to 8300.

If any discrepancies exist, they should visit the office of the district election commissioner in Abbottabad and obtain the relevant Forms 21, 22, and 23.

According to the ECP regional office in Abbottabad, Form 21 is for the registration of voters, Form 22 for transfer, and Form 23 for correction of address, the form can be downloaded from the website of the Election Commission of Pakistan (www.ecp.gov.pk) or from the office of the district election commissioner located near Meezan Bank, Mary Road, Nawan Shehr, Garhi Pannah, Abbottabad.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Abbottabad Election Commission Of Pakistan Visit Road Mary July Women SMS From Meezan Bank Limited

Recent Stories

Fujairah Ruler pardons 108 prisoners ahead of Eid ..

Fujairah Ruler pardons 108 prisoners ahead of Eid Al Adha

8 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zaye ..

Sharjah Ruler receives Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed

8 minutes ago
 Sharjah CP chairs Police Science Academy Council m ..

Sharjah CP chairs Police Science Academy Council meeting

8 minutes ago
 Azerbaijan Ambassador calls on Minister for Defenc ..

Azerbaijan Ambassador calls on Minister for Defence Production

8 minutes ago
 Pakistan Stainless Utensils & Cutlery Manufacturer ..

Pakistan Stainless Utensils & Cutlery Manufacturers and Exporters Association (P ..

8 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid pardons 650 prisoners ahead of ..

Mohammed bin Rashid pardons 650 prisoners ahead of Eid Al Adha

38 minutes ago
Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism, Maste ..

Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism, Mastercard launch unique Digital Ci ..

38 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives Iran FM, discuss bilat ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Iran FM, discuss bilateral relations between two cou ..

53 minutes ago
 AD Ports Group signs 50-year concession agreement ..

AD Ports Group signs 50-year concession agreement with Karachi Port Trust for c ..

1 hour ago
 Prominent Russian Oceanologist Believes Crew of Ti ..

Prominent Russian Oceanologist Believes Crew of Titan Submersible Most Likely Di ..

6 minutes ago
 U.S. Embassy increases diversity of Pakistan's ent ..

U.S. Embassy increases diversity of Pakistan's entrepreneurial leaders

6 minutes ago
 Eco-Journalists explore most modern Waste Water Tr ..

Eco-Journalists explore most modern Waste Water Treatment, Recycle Plants

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan