Regional election commission gives deadline for voter registration

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ):The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Thursday has set the deadline of July 13, 2023, for voter registration, transfer, and correction.

In a press release issued by the Regional Election Commission Abbottabad, it has been stated that voters should ensure the acquisition of their identity cards and registration for future general elections.

It was mentioned that voter registration will be recorded on a Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) with a permanent address or current address.

To facilitate the process of voter registration, transfer, and correction, it is advised that women, elderly persons and disabled persons check their CNIC number by sending an SMS to 8300.

If any discrepancies exist, they should visit the office of the district election commissioner in Abbottabad and obtain the relevant Forms 21, 22, and 23.

According to the ECP regional office in Abbottabad, Form 21 is for the registration of voters, Form 22 for transfer, and Form 23 for correction of address, the form can be downloaded from the website of the Election Commission of Pakistan (www.ecp.gov.pk) or from the office of the district election commissioner located near Meezan Bank, Mary Road, Nawan Shehr, Garhi Pannah, Abbottabad.