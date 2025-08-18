Rescue 1122 alerts Murree citizens, takes steps to deal with emergency situation due to flooding in rivers

Open Menu

The Punjab Emergency Service Rescue 1122 Murree on Monday said that timely relief activities were underway under the Emergency Cover Plan in view of the bad weather and flooding in rivers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) The Punjab Emergency Service Rescue 1122 Murree on Monday said that timely relief activities were underway under the Emergency Cover Plan in view of the bad weather and flooding in rivers.

“Rescue personnel are being dispatched to the affected area along with necessary resources as soon as any emergency information is received,” a Rescue 1122 spokesman said.

He said rescue teams were continuously active in the field ensuring the safety of lives and property of citizens and other relief operations.

An emergency alert had been maintained so that an immediate response could be given to reports of rains or any accident, the spokesman said.

He appealed to citizens to avoid unnecessary travel during bad weather, and going near rivers or water rails.

The spokesman further said that any emergency or accident should be reported directly to the Helpline 1122. The rescue personnel also took immediate action on reports received through print and electronic media or social media, he added.

He said the cooperation of citizens was the guarantee of timely assistance and protection of precious lives.

