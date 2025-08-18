Open Menu

RPO Decides Record 9442 Appeals Of Cops During Multan Tenure

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 18, 2025 | 10:31 PM

RPO decides record 9442 appeals of cops during Multan tenure

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Multan Captain (Retired) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry has decided a record 9442 appeals of police officials who had challenged punishments awarded to them on various charges during departmental action

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Multan Captain (Retired) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry has decided a record 9442 appeals of police officials who had challenged punishments awarded to them on various charges during departmental action.

The figure surpasses even the total appeals decided by 21 former RPOs during last 19 years before the incumbent RPO took over, spokesman for RPO Multan said in a statement on Monday.

"Deciding officials' appeals was among the basic responsibilities of RPOs and justice delivered not only encourage officials but also improve their confidence," the RPO said.

Most of the appeals carried stringent punishments to officials on minor mistakes or unintentional shortcomings, he said adding that all appeals were decided on merit and in transparent manner.

RPO Chaudhry said, his performance has been appreciated at departmental level.

Recent Stories

Egyptian President affirms commitment to coordinat ..

Egyptian President affirms commitment to coordination with Bahrain

1 minute ago
 Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed welcomes UFC world cha ..

Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed welcomes UFC world champion Khamzat Chimaev

16 minutes ago
 Federal Minister for Climate Change Dr Musadik Mal ..

Federal Minister for Climate Change Dr Musadik Malik urges PTI to change attitud ..

23 seconds ago
 RPO decides record 9442 appeals of cops during Mul ..

RPO decides record 9442 appeals of cops during Multan tenure

24 seconds ago
 The Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Chaud ..

The Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq inaugurates ..

26 seconds ago
 Rescue 1122 alerts Murree citizens, takes steps to ..

Rescue 1122 alerts Murree citizens, takes steps to deal with emergency situation ..

27 seconds ago
SSP investigation orders senior officers to person ..

SSP investigation orders senior officers to personally supervise heinous crime p ..

32 seconds ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed visits Court of Cassation in Egyp ..

Sultan bin Ahmed visits Court of Cassation in Egypt

31 minutes ago
 TIKA mobile clinic treats 189 flood-affected patie ..

TIKA mobile clinic treats 189 flood-affected patients in Buner

16 minutes ago
 Overseas Pakistanis play vital role in country’s ..

Overseas Pakistanis play vital role in country’s economic progress: CM Maryam

16 minutes ago
 Rescue 1122 responds to 17 traffic accidents in Ch ..

Rescue 1122 responds to 17 traffic accidents in Chiniot

16 minutes ago

Deputy Chairman Senate reviews parliament lodges’ repair

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan