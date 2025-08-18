RPO Decides Record 9442 Appeals Of Cops During Multan Tenure
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 18, 2025 | 10:31 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Multan Captain (Retired) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry has decided a record 9442 appeals of police officials who had challenged punishments awarded to them on various charges during departmental action.
The figure surpasses even the total appeals decided by 21 former RPOs during last 19 years before the incumbent RPO took over, spokesman for RPO Multan said in a statement on Monday.
"Deciding officials' appeals was among the basic responsibilities of RPOs and justice delivered not only encourage officials but also improve their confidence," the RPO said.
Most of the appeals carried stringent punishments to officials on minor mistakes or unintentional shortcomings, he said adding that all appeals were decided on merit and in transparent manner.
RPO Chaudhry said, his performance has been appreciated at departmental level.
