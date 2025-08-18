SSP investigation orders senior officers to personally supervise heinous crime probes

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Investigation Raza Tanveer Supra has directed senior police officers to personally supervise investigations into heinous crimes, including murder cases, in order to ensure transparency and merit-based justice

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Investigation Raza Tanveer Supra has directed senior police officers to personally supervise investigations into heinous crimes, including murder cases, in order to ensure transparency and merit-based justice.

The directives were issued during meetings held at the SDPO Saddar and Civil Lines offices. The meeting was attended by SDPO Saddar, SDPO Civil Lines, SHOs of Saddar and Civil Lines Circle, checkpoint in-charges, and investigation officers.

During the meeting, SSP Investigation stressed that senior officers must remain actively involved in probing major cases to avoid delays and ensure effective results.

He instructed investigation teams to dispose of cases strictly on merit and accelerate the crackdown against proclaimed offenders and hardened criminals.

He also emphasized the need to strengthen prosecution in drug-related cases so that courts can hand down maximum convictions.

Later, SSP Raza Tanveer visited Saddar Birooni, Civil Lines, and Women Police Stations, where he inspected the front desks, referral systems, infrastructure, and other facilities.

He underlined the importance of providing efficient service delivery to citizens and directed police to respond swiftly in cases involving women, including incidents of harassment, violence, and sexual assault.

At the Tahafuz Center, the SSP reviewed facilities available for vulnerable communities and highlighted the importance of extending legal aid and support to transgender persons.He reiterated that Rawalpindi Police is committed to protecting the rights of all citizens without discrimination.