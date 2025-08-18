- Home
- Pakistan
- Federal Minister for Climate Change Dr Musadik Malik urges PTI to change attitude for addressing pol ..
Federal Minister For Climate Change Dr Musadik Malik Urges PTI To Change Attitude For Addressing Political Matters
Sumaira FH Published August 18, 2025 | 10:31 PM
Federal Minister for Climate Change Dr Musadik Malik on Monday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), should change political attitude for resolving political matters
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Climate Change Dr Musadik Malik on Monday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), should change political attitude for resolving political matters.
PTI leaders had been using undemocratic language against the national institutions, he said while talking to a private television channel.
PTI had also been found involved in attacking security institutions, he stated. If PTI wants progress in talks, he said PTI should adopt democratic and civilized attitude.
Commenting on climate change affects on Pakistan, he said that most developed nations should help contribute a handsome amount so that under-developed countries like Pakistan could tackle the climate change issues in an appropriate manner.
Recent Stories
Egyptian President affirms commitment to coordination with Bahrain
Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed welcomes UFC world champion Khamzat Chimaev
Federal Minister for Climate Change Dr Musadik Malik urges PTI to change attitud ..
RPO decides record 9442 appeals of cops during Multan tenure
The Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq inaugurates ..
Rescue 1122 alerts Murree citizens, takes steps to deal with emergency situation ..
SSP investigation orders senior officers to personally supervise heinous crime p ..
Sultan bin Ahmed visits Court of Cassation in Egypt
TIKA mobile clinic treats 189 flood-affected patients in Buner
Overseas Pakistanis play vital role in country’s economic progress: CM Maryam
Rescue 1122 responds to 17 traffic accidents in Chiniot
Deputy Chairman Senate reviews parliament lodges’ repair
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Federal Minister for Climate Change Dr Musadik Malik urges PTI to change attitude for addressing pol ..23 seconds ago
-
RPO decides record 9442 appeals of cops during Multan tenure24 seconds ago
-
The Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq inaugurates installation of sola ..26 seconds ago
-
Rescue 1122 alerts Murree citizens, takes steps to deal with emergency situation due to flooding in ..27 seconds ago
-
SSP investigation orders senior officers to personally supervise heinous crime probes32 seconds ago
-
TIKA mobile clinic treats 189 flood-affected patients in Buner16 minutes ago
-
Overseas Pakistanis play vital role in country’s economic progress: CM Maryam16 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 responds to 17 traffic accidents in Chiniot16 minutes ago
-
Deputy Chairman Senate reviews parliament lodges’ repair16 minutes ago
-
Elements involved in APP corruption case tried to exert political pressure: Federal Minister for Inf ..16 minutes ago
-
Malaysian FM condoles loss of lives in northern Pakistan13 minutes ago
-
Punjab Police on high alert amid cloudburst warnings, flood risks13 minutes ago