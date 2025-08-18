Federal Minister for Climate Change Dr Musadik Malik urges PTI to change attitude for addressing political matters

Federal Minister for Climate Change Dr Musadik Malik on Monday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), should change political attitude for resolving political matters

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Climate Change Dr Musadik Malik on Monday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), should change political attitude for resolving political matters.

PTI leaders had been using undemocratic language against the national institutions, he said while talking to a private television channel.

PTI had also been found involved in attacking security institutions, he stated. If PTI wants progress in talks, he said PTI should adopt democratic and civilized attitude.

Commenting on climate change affects on Pakistan, he said that most developed nations should help contribute a handsome amount so that under-developed countries like Pakistan could tackle the climate change issues in an appropriate manner.