Open Menu

Federal Minister For Climate Change Dr Musadik Malik Urges PTI To Change Attitude For Addressing Political Matters

Sumaira FH Published August 18, 2025 | 10:31 PM

Federal Minister for Climate Change Dr Musadik Malik urges PTI to change attitude for addressing political matters

Federal Minister for Climate Change Dr Musadik Malik on Monday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), should change political attitude for resolving political matters

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Climate Change Dr Musadik Malik on Monday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), should change political attitude for resolving political matters.

PTI leaders had been using undemocratic language against the national institutions, he said while talking to a private television channel.

PTI had also been found involved in attacking security institutions, he stated. If PTI wants progress in talks, he said PTI should adopt democratic and civilized attitude.

Commenting on climate change affects on Pakistan, he said that most developed nations should help contribute a handsome amount so that under-developed countries like Pakistan could tackle the climate change issues in an appropriate manner.

Recent Stories

Egyptian President affirms commitment to coordinat ..

Egyptian President affirms commitment to coordination with Bahrain

1 minute ago
 Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed welcomes UFC world cha ..

Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed welcomes UFC world champion Khamzat Chimaev

16 minutes ago
 Federal Minister for Climate Change Dr Musadik Mal ..

Federal Minister for Climate Change Dr Musadik Malik urges PTI to change attitud ..

23 seconds ago
 RPO decides record 9442 appeals of cops during Mul ..

RPO decides record 9442 appeals of cops during Multan tenure

24 seconds ago
 The Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Chaud ..

The Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq inaugurates ..

26 seconds ago
 Rescue 1122 alerts Murree citizens, takes steps to ..

Rescue 1122 alerts Murree citizens, takes steps to deal with emergency situation ..

27 seconds ago
SSP investigation orders senior officers to person ..

SSP investigation orders senior officers to personally supervise heinous crime p ..

32 seconds ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed visits Court of Cassation in Egyp ..

Sultan bin Ahmed visits Court of Cassation in Egypt

31 minutes ago
 TIKA mobile clinic treats 189 flood-affected patie ..

TIKA mobile clinic treats 189 flood-affected patients in Buner

16 minutes ago
 Overseas Pakistanis play vital role in country’s ..

Overseas Pakistanis play vital role in country’s economic progress: CM Maryam

16 minutes ago
 Rescue 1122 responds to 17 traffic accidents in Ch ..

Rescue 1122 responds to 17 traffic accidents in Chiniot

16 minutes ago

Deputy Chairman Senate reviews parliament lodges’ repair

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan