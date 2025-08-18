Punjab Police On High Alert Amid Cloudburst Warnings, Flood Risks
Faizan Hashmi Published August 18, 2025 | 10:18 PM
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, has issued directives for Punjab Police to remain on high alert due to the expected cloudburst in upper Punjab and the risk of floods and landslides in other districts
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, has issued directives for Punjab Police to remain on high alert due to the expected cloudburst in upper Punjab and the risk of floods and landslides in other districts.
According to the Punjab Police spokesperson, the IGP has instructed police in vulnerable districts including Murree, Rawalpindi, Jhelum, and Chakwal to stay vigilant and actively participate in rescue operations in case of heavy rains and flooding.
Dr. Usman emphasised that RPOs and DPOs should personally oversee police relief activities in potentially affected areas. The police force must maintain close coordination with district administrations and rescue agencies to ensure effective relief efforts.
Police teams have been directed to regularly patrol villages and populated areas along riverbanks, establish relief camps, assist affected citizens and implement security measures in flood-prone districts. The protection of citizens’ lives, property and belongings must be prioritised at all costs.
Additionally, patrols should continue in vulnerable areas and at river check posts. Flood victims must be provided with protection, food, medicine, and other essential supplies.
Dr. Usman Anwar confirmed that Punjab Police control centres are continuously monitoring the concerned districts in light of the potential flood situation.
Recent Stories
Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed welcomes UFC world champion Khamzat Chimaev
Sultan bin Ahmed visits Court of Cassation in Egypt
TIKA mobile clinic treats 189 flood-affected patients in Buner
Overseas Pakistanis play vital role in country’s economic progress: CM Maryam
Rescue 1122 responds to 17 traffic accidents in Chiniot
Deputy Chairman Senate reviews parliament lodges’ repair
Elements involved in APP corruption case tried to exert political pressure: Fede ..
60 Palestinians martyred in Gaza in 24 hours
Sultan bin Ahmed meets President of State Council of Egypt
EU imports €4.4 billion of Russian LNG in H1 2025
Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority launches back-to-school campaign
Malaysian FM condoles loss of lives in northern Pakistan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
TIKA mobile clinic treats 189 flood-affected patients in Buner7 minutes ago
-
Overseas Pakistanis play vital role in country’s economic progress: CM Maryam7 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 responds to 17 traffic accidents in Chiniot7 minutes ago
-
Deputy Chairman Senate reviews parliament lodges’ repair7 minutes ago
-
Elements involved in APP corruption case tried to exert political pressure: Federal Minister for Inf ..7 minutes ago
-
Malaysian FM condoles loss of lives in northern Pakistan4 minutes ago
-
Punjab Police on high alert amid cloudburst warnings, flood risks4 minutes ago
-
First Caravan of Pakistani motorcycle tourists receives warm welcome in Tajikistan4 minutes ago
-
Restoration work begins on damaged road in Soan Valley4 minutes ago
-
ANF seizes 242 kg drugs, suppliers arrested in nationwide crackdown4 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Kohat Division Moatasim Billah Shah reviews city's cleanliness, drainage10 minutes ago
-
Electronics Dealers Association organizes Independence Day, Maarka-e-Haq ceremony10 minutes ago