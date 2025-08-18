Punjab Police on high alert amid cloudburst warnings, flood risks

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, has issued directives for Punjab Police to remain on high alert due to the expected cloudburst in upper Punjab and the risk of floods and landslides in other districts

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, has issued directives for Punjab Police to remain on high alert due to the expected cloudburst in upper Punjab and the risk of floods and landslides in other districts.

According to the Punjab Police spokesperson, the IGP has instructed police in vulnerable districts including Murree, Rawalpindi, Jhelum, and Chakwal to stay vigilant and actively participate in rescue operations in case of heavy rains and flooding.

Dr. Usman emphasised that RPOs and DPOs should personally oversee police relief activities in potentially affected areas. The police force must maintain close coordination with district administrations and rescue agencies to ensure effective relief efforts.

Police teams have been directed to regularly patrol villages and populated areas along riverbanks, establish relief camps, assist affected citizens and implement security measures in flood-prone districts. The protection of citizens’ lives, property and belongings must be prioritised at all costs.

Additionally, patrols should continue in vulnerable areas and at river check posts. Flood victims must be provided with protection, food, medicine, and other essential supplies.

Dr. Usman Anwar confirmed that Punjab Police control centres are continuously monitoring the concerned districts in light of the potential flood situation.