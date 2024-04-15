Rescue 1122 Responded To 421 Emergencies During Eid-ul-Fitr Holidays
Umer Jamshaid Published April 15, 2024 | 07:00 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) Rescue 1122 saved 393 precious lives by responding to 421 different emergencies in a timely manner during Eid-ul-Fitr holidays.
According to rescue spokesperson, Rescue 1122 performed its duty under the leadership of District Emergency Officer (DEO) Engineer Naveed Iqbal on Eid-ul-Fitr to ensure the safety of people's lives and property.
He said that rescuers saved 393 precious lives by responding to 421 emergencies in a timely manner during the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays. The incidents include 198 road accidents, 15 fire incidents, 12 crime cases, 1 train accident, 11 falling incidents, 134 medical emergencies and 50 different rescue operations.
Rescuers responded in time and provided first aid to 196 people on the spot while 197 injured were shifted to hospital after first aid. As many as 14 people died on the spot or during shifting to the hospital, said rescue officials.
During Eid-ul-Fitr, the rescuers also performed duties at Eid Gahs. The rescuers also set up key points at different places, especially picnic points at Head Marala for timely response to accidents.
Along with the rescuers, rescue scouts also performed their duties under the supervision of District Warden Jamil Janjua.
Recent Stories
High-level Saudi delegation arrives in Islamabad
Naqvi suspects India’s involvement in Amir Tamba’s murder
Infinix NOTE 40 Series vs. the Competition: Why It Stands Out
Gold price goes up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan
Balochistan is the future of Pakistan and Gwadar will be an important milestone ..
Fawad demands immediate release of Imran Khan from jail
"Unlock Exceptional Value: The New realme Note 50 with Extended Warranty Now Ava ..
T20Is rankings: Babar Azam nears to surpass Kohli’s record
Finance Minister arrives in US for meetings with IMF, WB
Electricity prices may go up as NEPRA suggests increase in quarterly adjustments
Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim takes oath as PHC CJ
Govt expected to increase petrol price tonight
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Four die as roof collapse in Bara1 minute ago
-
AIOU extends admissions till April 251 minute ago
-
Minister reviews Social Welfare dept’s affairs1 minute ago
-
IESCO issues power suspension programme12 minutes ago
-
Aseefa Bhutto takes oath as MNA12 minutes ago
-
Police nab drug dealer, accomplice after encounter12 minutes ago
-
KU announces results of BA LLB (Hons) Annual Exam 202212 minutes ago
-
High-level Saudi delegation arrives in Islamabad15 minutes ago
-
UAJK receives academic infrastructure with cutting-edge equipment valued Rs.4 billion22 minutes ago
-
29 shopkeepers fined over profiteering22 minutes ago
-
SCO countries art exhibition of children and young artists launched in Pakistan22 minutes ago
-
Health dept to start Typhoid vaccination campaign from May 1322 minutes ago