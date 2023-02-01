UrduPoint.com

Revenue Public Service Courts Held At Tehsils Level

Muhammad Irfan Published February 01, 2023

Revenue public service courts held at tehsils level

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :In the light of the special orders of the Punjab government, the monthly revenue public service courts were held under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Narowal Muhammed Shah Rukh Niazi in at the tehsils of the Narowal district.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Shakargarh and Zarawal Shiza Rehman and Dr. Arshad Watto listened to the grievances of the citizens of revenue public service courts held in their respective tehsils and issued instructions to resolve them on the spot.

Similarly at District Headquarters level, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Muhammed Khalid chaired revenue public service court in Assistant Commissioner (AC) Office Narowal.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Muhammed Khalid listened to the grievances of the people in the revenue public service court and issued instructions to the concerned officers to resolve them on the spot.

He said that the purpose of holding revenue public service court was to resolve issues including accuracy in properties record, issuance of fard, registration of transfers, registry, income certificate, inspection record and issuance of domicile and other related issues.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Narowal Shakargarh Court

