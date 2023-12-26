The returning officer has accepted Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Supremo Nawaz Sharif's nomination papers for NA-130, says PML-N leader Bilal Yasin

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2023) The returning officer has accepted Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Supremo Nawaz Sharif's nomination papers for NA-130, says PML-N leader Bilal Yasin.

Talking to the media here on Tuesday, he said that no objections were filed against Nawaz Sharif's nomination papers. He further predicted Sharif's success in the February 8 election, expressing optimism about his fourth term as prime minister.

Speaking on this occasion, Nawaz Sharif's lawyer Amjad Parvaiz said that the Election Commission had established a portal for scrutiny of the nomination papers, adding that Nawaz Sharif met all the conditions given in the law.

It is pertinent to mention here that NA-130 was native constituency of the PML-N Supremo and he had already contested elections from this constituency.

Lahore's National Assembly Constituency NA-130 covers the outer part of the inner city which includes Gowal Mandi and Ankarkali among other areas.

Bilal Yasin himself is contesting the election from the provincial seat of this constituency PP-173.