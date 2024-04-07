Open Menu

Robber Gang Busted, Looted Valuables Recovered

Faizan Hashmi Published April 07, 2024 | 07:20 PM

Robber gang busted, looted valuables recovered

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2024) Muzaffarabad police have busted a robber gang and arrested two members of the gang besides recovering looted valuables from their possession.

Taking action on the rising incidents of robbery in premises of Muzaffarabad police station, the City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar formed a special team under the supervision of SP Cantt Division Javed Tahir Majeed to arrest the criminals.

The police busted the notorious Quyyum Gang and atrested the ring leader Muhammad Quyyum s/o Muhammad Khalil along with his fellow Muhammad Sajid.

The police recovered looted valuables worth Rs 2.6 million including five tola gold ornaments from their possession by tracing 20 cases from them.

Further investigations were underway from the arrested criminals and more recoveries were expected, police sources added.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Robbery Muzaffarabad Criminals Gold From Million

Recent Stories

Babar Azam reflects on pre-season camp in Kakul

Babar Azam reflects on pre-season camp in Kakul

1 hour ago
 Health activists express concerns over attempts to ..

Health activists express concerns over attempts to derail tobacco control

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 April 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 April 2024

10 hours ago
 Over 20 million pilgrims visit Prophet's Mosque in ..

Over 20 million pilgrims visit Prophet's Mosque in holy month of Ramadan

19 hours ago
 Authorities asked to de-seal Walton Tobacco compan ..

Authorities asked to de-seal Walton Tobacco company for employment of 400 worker ..

19 hours ago
Some party members in connivance with rivals want ..

Some party members in connivance with rivals want to damage PTI: Imran Khan  

20 hours ago
 Leicester return to top of Championship as Leeds, ..

Leicester return to top of Championship as Leeds, Ipswich lose

20 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results - 1st upd ..

Football: English Premier League results - 1st update

20 hours ago
 UN relief chief calls Gaza war a 'betrayal of huma ..

UN relief chief calls Gaza war a 'betrayal of humanity'

20 hours ago
 Football: English Championship results

Football: English Championship results

21 hours ago
 ASI maryred in Bajaur blast: Police

ASI maryred in Bajaur blast: Police

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan