Robber Gang Busted, Looted Valuables Recovered
Faizan Hashmi Published April 07, 2024 | 07:20 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2024) Muzaffarabad police have busted a robber gang and arrested two members of the gang besides recovering looted valuables from their possession.
Taking action on the rising incidents of robbery in premises of Muzaffarabad police station, the City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar formed a special team under the supervision of SP Cantt Division Javed Tahir Majeed to arrest the criminals.
The police busted the notorious Quyyum Gang and atrested the ring leader Muhammad Quyyum s/o Muhammad Khalil along with his fellow Muhammad Sajid.
The police recovered looted valuables worth Rs 2.6 million including five tola gold ornaments from their possession by tracing 20 cases from them.
Further investigations were underway from the arrested criminals and more recoveries were expected, police sources added.
