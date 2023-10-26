Open Menu

Robbers Looted Truck In Pirmahal

Faizan Hashmi Published October 26, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Robbers looted truck in Pirmahal

Pirmahal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) Robbers looted cash and loaded truck in two different incidents of robbery and theft in Pirmahal on Thursday.

According to police, in the first incident, three unknown armed robbers snatched the loader Truck from the citizen Muhammad Shahbaz at gunpoint and managed to escape near Kamalia Bypass near Pirmahal police station.

In the second incident, unknown thieves entered the house in village 184 GB in the jurisdiction of Rajana police station and stole one and a half tola of gold and 25 thousand rupees in cash from the house.

Police registered cases against unknown robbers and started an investigation.

