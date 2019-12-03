Regional Police Officer Bahawalpur Fayyaz Ahmad Dev met complainants at his office soon after assuming the charge of his new office here on Tuesday

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ) :Regional Police Officer Bahawalpur Fayyaz Ahmad Dev met complainants at his office soon after assuming the charge of his new office here on Tuesday.

He issued instructions on the complaints and directed police officers to solve people's problems on a priority basis. Earlier, RPO was welcomed by PRIB Muhammad Ikram Khan, SP Investigation Faraz Ahmad, DSP Kashif Abdullah and other officers at his office.

Fayyaz Ahmad Dev visited various sections of RPO office and inquired about their functioning. Talking on the occasion, he said that the safety of citizens' life and the property was his priority.

He said that his doors are always open for the people and he is keen on solving the problems of police officials and the public. It is pertinent to mention here that Fayyaz Ahmad Dev was serving as Commandant Police Training College Lahore before getting posted as Regional Police Officer Bahawalpur.