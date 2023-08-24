RPO reviews security arrangements for Bulleh Shah urs

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sheikhupura Region Babur Sarfraz Alpa and District Police Officer (DPO) Kasur Tariq Aziz Sindhu visited Hazrat Baba Bulleh Shah's shrine to attend saint's 266th urs celebrations, laid chador on the grave and offered Fateha

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sheikhupura Region Babur Sarfraz Alpa and District Police Officer (DPO) Kasur Tariq Aziz Sindhu visited Hazrat Baba Bulleh Shah's shrine to attend saint's 266th urs celebrations, laid chador on the grave and offered Fateha.

They reviewed security arrangements for the mazar and the visitors. While giving briefing, the DPO said that the pilgrims would use Tehsildar Chowk gate to enter the Darbar while the Railway Road gate would be used for exit.

The security arrangements would be monitored by 125 closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras, installed in the Darbar.

The DPO said that 1,648 police personnel were performing their duties in three shifts.

The surroundings had been cordoned off with 25 pickets to ensure safety of visitors, he said and added that the premises of Darbar would be searched and swept with technical devices, while the surroundings would be searched with sniffer dogs.

The DPO said that eight points had been allocated for parking of vehicles and motorcycles and all parking stands had been provided police security along with installation of CCTV cameras. More than 300 traffic police officials would perform duty to control traffic, he added.

He appealed to the pilgrims to help the police to ensure foolproof security arrangements.

The RPO expressed satisfaction over the arrangements made by the Kasur Police.