Samiullah Chaudhry Visits Flour Sale Point In Shadman Area

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 19th January 2020 | 04:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab food Minister Samiullah Chaudhry visited special flour sale points at Shadman Sunday baazar here Sunday.

Talking on the occasion, he said that quality flour was being provided at fixed price in trucks to facilitate the people and in model bazars, flour was being sold at concessional rates, adding that a 20kg bag of flour was available for Rs 790 and 10kg bag for Rs 395.

The minister said there was no flour shortage in the province, adding that Punjab had sufficient stock of wheat and flour. He said, "Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government is sincerely working for welfare of the people and a crackdown on hoarders and profiteers was under way.

" The minister said that 814 flour mills were operational in the province and flour was available at 181 truck stations, adding that 367 sale points had been set up by the flour mills. In case of any complaint, people could contact on telephone numbers 0800-60606, 0800-13505, he added. He said that Rs 140 million fine had been imposed on 525 flour mills over violation of the laws and license of 125 flour mills had been suspended.

Irresponsible staff of the Food Department had also been suspended, he added.

