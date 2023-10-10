SAPM stresses human right protection

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Human Rights and Women Empowerment Mushaal Hussein Mullick said on Tuesday that humans have rights regardless of race, nationality, ethnicity, language, religion, or any other status.

Addressing a seminar on human rights in the Institute of Culture (IAC) here, she highlighted that human rights include the right to life and liberty, freedom from slavery and torture, freedom of opinion and expression, the right to work and education, and many more. The SAPM said that art is also used for human rights protection besides representing great causes, adding that one of the most powerful tools many movements around the world have used or taken advantage of is poetry, acting, drama, and paintings. “There are many examples in history where we have witnessed some remarkable signs which give power many revolutions of the world like Ralph Hosea Chaplin a labor activist.”

One of the core principal of humanity is freedom of expression and every human being cast color and creed is equal regardless of their area and belongings, she asserted and mentioned that when art is used for advocacy, human rights’ protection or some great causes then it has far reaching consequences.

She said in every great move related to freedom, political and others there are a pivotal role of art in inspiring the masses.

Mushaal pointed out that the Indian government was involved in promoting extremism and terrorism in Kashmir, similarly, Israel was involved in serious human rights violations in Palestine.

Just like in Occupied Kashmir, Muslims in Palestine are subjected to harsh treatment; mosques are being desecrated and violence is being inflicted upon innocent people. India has unleashed a new wave of grave human rights violations in the valley, she maintained.

Pro Vice Chancellor Dr. Ijaz A. Qureshi also expressed his views on human rights protection and highlighted the institute's efforts in promoting arts and culture for the cause.

Later, the SAPM also cut the birthday cake for the wife of the IAC chancellor and distributed shields among facility members.

Prominent artists Azra Aftab, Prof Zafar, Mr Jaferi, facility members, journalists and a large number of students attended the seminar.