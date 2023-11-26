SAPM visits Tamkeen HR office to discuss paramedical manpower job opportunities

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2023) SAPM on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Jawad Sohrab Malik visited Tamkeen Human Resources along with Deputy Head of Mission Moazzam Ali, Community Welfare Attaches, DG Bureau of Emigration, and Joint Secretary Emigration on Sunday.

He was received by CEO Tamkeen Faris Al-Hanaki.

He was briefed by the CEO about the working of the Company, said a press release.

CEO HR informed that there was a lot of demand for manpower, especially in the healthcare sector, particularly for paramedical staff.

Tamkeen was ready to fully cooperate and engage with OEC and other companies to increase the manpower import from Pakistan.

He also informed that the hospitality sector was another potential sector in which there was great demand.

SAPM assured full cooperation for expeditious export of manpower from Pakistan.

He also informed that a new Saudi desk has been set up in the Ministry of OP&HRD Pakistan for solving all the issues of Saudi recruitment companies.

SAPM also requested cooperation in enhancing the level of skills of Pakistani workers and professionals to meet the market demands of KSA.

Both sides agreed on developing a cooperation mechanism for establishing training centers for workers in Pakistan to impart meaningful training before their arrival in KSA.