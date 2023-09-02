SBKWU to offer pharmacy degree program

(@FahadShabbir)

The Pharmacy Council of Pakistan has accredited the department of pharmacy at Sardar Bahadur Khan Women's University (SBKWU), Quetta and allowed the institute to offer a recognized and accredited pharmacy degree programs

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2023 ) :The Pharmacy Council of Pakistan has accredited the department of pharmacy at Sardar Bahadur Khan Women's University (SBKWU), Quetta and allowed the institute to offer a recognized and accredited pharmacy degree programs.

The female students in the province would be able to receive a quality pharma education and contribute to the healthcare sector in the country.

The achievement was made possible due to the unwavering efforts and great concern for the lifesaving profession by Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Sajjida Naureen, Pro Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Naheed Haq (Senior Pharmacy Professor), Registrar Prof. Dr. Farhat Safdar, HOD Dr. Irum Javid, all faculty members, and administrative staff.

The Vice Chancellor of SBKWU Prof. Dr. Sajjida Naureen said that all the faculty members have played a crucial role in ensuring that the department met the high standards and requirements set by the Pharmacy Council of Pakistan.

The dedication and hard work of these individuals, along with the support and cooperation of the faculty members and administrative staff, allowed the department to establish itself as a reputable institution in a relatively short period of time, she added.

Prof. Dr. Sajjida Naureen said "this accreditation is a testament to their commitment to providing quality education and training in the field of pharmacy to the women of Balochistan".

With the accreditation, the department can now offer recognized and accredited pharmacy degree programs, allowing students to receive a quality education and contribute to the healthcare sector in Pakistan.

The Vice Chancellor of the university took the initiative to acknowledge the significant contributions made by the members of the pharmacy council towards the accreditation of the department.

The Vice Chancellor appreciated the Dr. Ghulam Razzaq Shahwani's dedication and commitment for department. She said the extensive experiences, guidance, support, valuable insights and suggestions has been ensuring accreditation of the pharmacy department in a very short time.