School Children Plant Saplings To Mark World Forest Day

Faizan Hashmi Published March 21, 2024 | 03:30 PM

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) Former legislators, tehsil administration officials and civil society representatives joined school children at a ceremony at Divisional Public School (DPC) Burewala and decorated the school lawns and grassy grounds with plants to observe world forest day on Thursday.

Assistant Commissioner Abdul Basit Siddiqui, Chief Officer Imtiaz Ahmad Joiya, municipal engineer Hafiz Waseem Ahmad, former legislators Chaudhry Nazir Ahmad Arain, Sardar Khalid Mahmood Dogar, patron in chief civil society network Sheikh Shahzad Mubeen, Principal Col.

(Retired) Syed Ejaz Ahmad, and other notables were in attendance.

Many saplings were planted on the occasion. Officials and notables from the city also distributed saplings among the students for plantation.

Speaking on the occasion, the school principal and the guests stressed on active participation of the younger generation in extensive plantations across the country to offset the impact of climate change.

