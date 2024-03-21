Open Menu

Secretary For Making Issues Related To Climate Change Part Of Curriculum

Sumaira FH Published March 21, 2024 | 03:40 PM

Secretary for making issues related to climate change part of curriculum

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) Secretary Forests Abdul Rauf Baloch on Thursday called for making subjects related to environment, climate change and protection of trees integral part of the national curriculum.

“To save earth and protect environment, it is important to make climate change part of the curriculum so that our future generations understand the importance of forests and protect them,” he said while addressing a seminar held at Sardar Bahadur Khan Women University in connection with the World Forest Day.

Secretary Forest noted that “This year, this day is being celebrated under the title of climate change. The water we drink, medicine we take, food we enjoy and even the oxygen we need are also related to forests.

Vice Chancellor Sardar Bahadur Khan Women University Professor Dr. Naheed Hassan, Deputy Conservator of Forests Quetta City Muhammad Fouad, Community Development Specialist Jalil Agha were prominent among others who addressed the event.

The speakers highlighting the importance of forests said the existence of forests is important for the economic development and prosperity of our province.

Tree plantation has become so important that we have no other option but to beat the sizzling heat and environmental pollution caused by climate change by planting more trees.

Expressing pleasure over the ongoing tree plantation campaigns by government, they said more steps are required to ensure the environment is being protected with responsibility.

The speakers further added that it is the responsibility of the government as well as the people to plant trees in their respective areas to maintain the proportion of forests and protect forests, environment and wildlife.

Related Topics

World Quetta Water Sardar Bahadur Khan Women Event Government

Recent Stories

Javeria Khan announces retirement from internation ..

Javeria Khan announces retirement from international cricket

23 minutes ago
 Bollwyood Actor Vivian Dsena embraces Islam

Bollwyood Actor Vivian Dsena embraces Islam

32 minutes ago
 Countrywide massive crackdown against gas, electri ..

Countrywide massive crackdown against gas, electricity theft ordered

1 hour ago
 vivo Unveils the Y03: Redefining Smartphone Excell ..

Vivo Unveils the Y03: Redefining Smartphone Excellence in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 RENOvator's Gala: OPPO Unveils Reno11 Series in Pa ..

RENOvator's Gala: OPPO Unveils Reno11 Series in Pakistan; Pre-Orders Open for Re ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan reaffirms commitment to Iran Pakistan gas ..

Pakistan reaffirms commitment to Iran Pakistan gas pipeline project

2 hours ago
Establishment of CPIC strategic step towards preve ..

Establishment of CPIC strategic step towards preventing fake news about CPEC: At ..

3 hours ago
 PML-N’s Saira Afzal Tarar becomes MNA on reserve ..

PML-N’s Saira Afzal Tarar becomes MNA on reserved seat

4 hours ago
 Naseem Shah, his father arrives Saudi Arabia to pe ..

Naseem Shah, his father arrives Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 March 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 March 2024

7 hours ago
 Zamurrad Khan urges continued support for Pakistan ..

Zamurrad Khan urges continued support for Pakistan Sweet Home's orphans

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan