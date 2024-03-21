Secretary For Making Issues Related To Climate Change Part Of Curriculum
Sumaira FH Published March 21, 2024 | 03:40 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) Secretary Forests Abdul Rauf Baloch on Thursday called for making subjects related to environment, climate change and protection of trees integral part of the national curriculum.
“To save earth and protect environment, it is important to make climate change part of the curriculum so that our future generations understand the importance of forests and protect them,” he said while addressing a seminar held at Sardar Bahadur Khan Women University in connection with the World Forest Day.
Secretary Forest noted that “This year, this day is being celebrated under the title of climate change. The water we drink, medicine we take, food we enjoy and even the oxygen we need are also related to forests.
Vice Chancellor Sardar Bahadur Khan Women University Professor Dr. Naheed Hassan, Deputy Conservator of Forests Quetta City Muhammad Fouad, Community Development Specialist Jalil Agha were prominent among others who addressed the event.
The speakers highlighting the importance of forests said the existence of forests is important for the economic development and prosperity of our province.
Tree plantation has become so important that we have no other option but to beat the sizzling heat and environmental pollution caused by climate change by planting more trees.
Expressing pleasure over the ongoing tree plantation campaigns by government, they said more steps are required to ensure the environment is being protected with responsibility.
The speakers further added that it is the responsibility of the government as well as the people to plant trees in their respective areas to maintain the proportion of forests and protect forests, environment and wildlife.
